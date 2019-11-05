AWOLNATION coming to Artpark in May

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — AWOLNATION is bringing The Lightning Riders Tour to Artpark next year.

Also featuring Andrew McMahon, The Beaches and Bleeker, the show will take place on May 31.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. On the day of the concert, they will cost $45.50, but are $40 prior to that.

Those looking to get tickets can go to Tickets.com or Artpark.net, call 1-888-223-6000 or go to the Artpark Box Office. Hours for the box office are Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.