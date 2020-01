LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer concert announcements are rolling in and Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will be at Artpark on July 7.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24. Admission is $37 for both front of stage and reserved seating, and $15 for general admission.