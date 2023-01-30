LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Making a return to Artpark this summer are the Barenaked Ladies.

The Canadian rock band finally made it to the Lewiston venue last year after having their concert twice rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, they were joined by Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

Their next show at Artpark will take place right around the same time as last year’s. The Last Summer on Earth Tour 2023 show will be July 11, starting at 6 p.m. Joining BNL this year are Five for Fighting and Del Amitri.

Tickets for the concert range from $20 for general admission to $49 for reserved seating or front of stage. Prices go up by five dollars on the week of the show.

General public ticket sales start Friday at 10 a.m. Here’s how you can get them:

Ticketmaster

Phone: (716) 754-4375 (Weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.)

In person (Click/tap here for information on hours)

Gates open at 5 p.m.