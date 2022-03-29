LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bargaining has started again for members of 1199SEIU at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston with the hopes of reaching an agreement with their parent company, Ascension Living. The nursing home workers held a one-day strike at the beginning of March after working without a contract since December 31st.

Union members say the work environment is tense.

Their one-day strike resulted in several probationary workers receiving punishments from Ascension Living. SEIU members say once they filed unfair labor practice charges, apologies were issued and the punishments were rescinded.

While they are now back at the bargaining table, members say they are out of ideas and are at a crossroads.

“If we are unable to reach a settlement, we’ll begin conversations about what an unending strike looks like,” said the President of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers, Grace Bogdanove.

News 4 reached out to Ascension Living for an update on negotiations and did not receive a response. However, a previous statement from a spokesperson with Ascension Living said the health center was looking forward to reaching an agreement with 1199SEIU.