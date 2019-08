LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, New York State Park police say a body was found floating in the Upper Niagara River.

Police were called shortly after 7 a.m. when the body was seen just east of the New York State Power Authority Water Intakes.

Authorities responded and recovered the body, which appears to be that of an unidentified black man who was in his 30s or 40s.

Officials are working to identify the body.