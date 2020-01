LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bon Iver is scheduled to perform at Artpark this summer.

The musician will appear on the Mainstage Theater on July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and prices range from $39.50 to $99.50.

To buy a ticket, go to artpark.net, tickets.com, call 1-888-223-6000 or go to the Artpark Box Office on weekdays.