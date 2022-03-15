LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — July 9 is going to be a magical night at Artpark, as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) will be performing music from the “Harry Potter” series.

While the movie plays on a high-definition 40-foot screen, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert” will set the scene for attendees at Artpark’s Mainstage Theater.

The music being performed that night was composed by John Williams, arguably the most well-known film composer of all time, with series like “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” also credited to him.

“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world,”Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, says. “It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Once their available, they can be purchased at the Artpark Box Office on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or Ticketmaster.