LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fresh off his appearance at this year’s WWE Wrestlemania event, Artpark has announced that country singer Brantley Gilbert will be coming to Lewiston this summer.

Tickets for the August 18 show will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. It’s not clear who will be opening for him, but Artpark says a name will be announced at a later date.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $55. To get them, either visit the Artpark Box Office on Fridays or Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or go to Ticketmaster.

The show will start at 7 p.m.