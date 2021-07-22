Brickyard Pub and BBQ recognized as Sen. Rob Ortt’s “Small Business of the Month”

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senate Majority Leader Rob Ortt is recognizing a Lewiston restaurant as his “Small Business of the Month.”

Ortt presented Brickyard Pub & BBQ with the proclamation Thursday.

He applauded the restaurant’s resilience in getting through the pandemic and rebuilding after a devastating fire last year.

“You know our life dreams, my partner and I built pretty much a place here from scratch. To watch it go up in flames, we turned around and said okay, let’s do this again. And our staff was behind us, community was behind us and it was a little struggle, but it’s been something to keep us positive, to look forward,” said Brickyard Pub & BBQ Owner Ken Bryan.

The Brick House’s owners hope to be finished rebuilding from the fire, by the end of the summer.