Brothers Osborne to perform at Artpark in August

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brothers Osborne have been announced as the next act to join Artpark’s Tuesdays in the Park concert series this year.

The siblings and four-time CMA winners will be at Artpark on August 4.

Tickets for the show go on sale January 31 at 10 a.m. To buy a ticket, go to artpark.net, tickets.com, call 1-888-223-6000 or go to the Artpark Box Office on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Here are the prices:

Front of Stage (Standing Room Only): $57

Reserved seating: $57

General Admission Bowl: $37

General Admission Lawn: $17

Ticket prices will go up by five dollars on the week of the show. The show will start at 6:30 p.m.