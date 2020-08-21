Buffalo man sentenced for speeding through Lewiston border crossing with stolen vehicle

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man will spend 20 months in prison for speeding through the Lewiston border crossing with a stolen car.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Raison Holt was driving a car on the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge heading into Canada on January 20, around 6 a.m.

Authorities say Holt turned around in the middle of the bridge and drove toward the United States at the Lewiston Bridge Port of Entry.

Despite numerous stop signs posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Holt failed to stop for federal inspection.

A CBP officer ordered Holt to stop at a vehicle checkpoint, just past the initial inspection gate, but he ignored the command and drove onto the 190, and onto the route 104 exit ramp.

Officers say they witnessed Holt lose control of his vehicle and crash into a ditch on the side of the road. He attempted to run away, but he was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

That’s when they discovered the vehicle was stolen, and authorities turned him over to Buffalo Police for an outstanding arrest warrant for grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.