Cask + Cow in Lewiston to close over weekend after 2 employees test positive for COVID

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cask + Cow in Lewiston will be closed over the weekend after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant noted that they did not need to close, based on health department guidelines, but decided to in order to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

The two employees who tested positive for the virus were asymptomatic. Cask + Cow says the weekend will allow other employees to get tested for the virus.

An outside company has been hired to sanitize the entire building.

