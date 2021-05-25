Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University to reopen to the public June 12

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara University’s Castellani Art Museum will be reopening to the public next month.

Starting June 12, the museum will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

While there, visitors must stay socially distanced and wear a mask. They’ll also be subject to a COVID-19 screening.

Admission is free. Here are some of the new exhibitions:

· Salvador Dali’s Les Diners de Gala, an imaginative world of unique culinary treasures. This portfolio of lithographs is Dali’s Surrealist twist on some of his favorite meals, filled with images of bread, outlandish desserts, fish, fruit, lobster, snails, exotic meats, and more. · Artists View the Falls: 300 Years of Niagara Falls Imagery, featuring works by international, American, and WNY artists dating from 1698 to 2006 that reflect the historical and cultural changes that have taken place at Niagara Falls over the past 300 years. · Acquisition Highlights 2010-2020: Paintings and Sculpture, which presents a 10-year retrospective of significant donations to the museum’s permanent collection and draws from a diversity of artists who explore a range of issues such as culture, memory, social justice, identity, history, and formal aspects of art making. · Gather Together: Quilting Niagara, which explores the core concepts that underpin the quilt tradition, featuring traditional and contemporary quilts by local quilters from the Kenan Quilters’ Guild, developed in collaboration with the Kenan Center and the Guild. · The Buffalo Society of Artists 125th Catalogue Exhibition, a showcase of contemporary mixed media artworks by more than 65 local WNY artists. Information provided by Niagara University