LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized 11 pounds of marijuana, valued at more than $30,000, at a nearby national border.
Officers said they came across a cargo shipment Tuesday labeled “Puzzle Activity Box” at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge crossing. Upon examination, officers say they found 10 vacuum-sealed packages containing a “green, leafy substance.”
A field test determined the substance to be marijuana. CBP did not share information on any arrests or charges pertaining to this discovery.
