CBP: 70 pounds of marijuana found during search at border

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Lewiston Bridge Cargo Facility seized about 70 pounds of marijuana found within a commercial shipment.

On Friday, while officers were searching a commercial truck, officers say they noticed an anomaly. After removing boards from a crate, unmanifested boxes were found.

Officers say these contained 70 pounds of sealed packages of marijuana. It had a street value of about $225,000.

“Even during these unprecedented times, our officers continue to step up and show their dedication to protecting our communities,” said Port Director Jennifer De La O. “From our cargo environment to our passenger environment, our officers are committed to intercepting these illicit drugs from being smuggled in.”

No charges were announced by officers.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.