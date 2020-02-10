Chicago coming back to Artpark in August

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chicago will be bringing their blend of guitars, horns and iconic vocals back to Artpark this summer.

This time around, the band will perform indoors at the Mainstage Theater. The concert will be on August 7, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Prices for tickets range from $30 to $129. Those looking to get tickets can go to Tickets.com or Artpark.net, call 1-888-223-6000 or go to the Artpark Box Office on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This concert will be part of Chicago’s 53rd consecutive year of touring.