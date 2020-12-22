Cold Case: NYSP investigating 1991 discovery of skeletal remains in Town of Lewiston

Location where remains were found (courtesy New York State Police)

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police continue to investigate the 1991 discovery of skeletal remains of an unidentified man in Niagara County 29 years ago.

Police say on Saturday, June 22, 1991, at 5:04 p.m., two teens in the Town of Lewiston found the remains as they were picking berries in a wooded area off Black Nose Spring Road, located on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation.

The body was found in an 11-foot ravine, about 30 feet from the road’s edge.

Authorities tell News 4 the man was bound with a cord, and his mouth had been gagged with a washcloth. The manner of the man’s death is still unknown.

Forensic sketch of remains (courtesy New York State Police)

They believe the victim is a 30-45-year-old African American man, who was between 5’7-5’10.

Police say the victim suffered broken ribs and facial fractures, which healed before his death and may have been a result of boxing.

The victim was wearing a white short-sleeve V-neck undershirt and long, light-colored underwear.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact New York State Police at 585-344-6200 and refer to SJS # 1197767.