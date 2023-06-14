LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday at Niagara University, a new commission to study and address gender-based violence will be unveiled at Niagara University.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent and National Domestic Violence Hotline Chair Tommi Vincent are launching The Vincent Commission. The purpose of the commission is to study the above-mentioned violence on college and university campuses.

Niagara University says it will partner with The Vincent Commission to better understand “how young men, through their thoughts and experiences, perceive domestic and gender-based violence.”

The unveiling of the new commission will take place at the school at Noon.