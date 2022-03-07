LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Artpark has announced three more concerts happening at the Lewiston venue this summer.

June 28 – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (with Antibalas) – 6 p.m. (Artpark Amphitheater)

July 11 – Death Cab for Cutie (with Illuminati Hotties) – 8 p.m. (Mainstage Theater)

August 10 – Ziggy Marley: “A Live Tribute To His Father” (with Kazayah) – 7 p.m. (Artpark Amphitheater)

Tickets for each of these shows will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Those who are interested can get them at the Artpark Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Nathaniel Rateliff will be $51.50 in advance, but five dollars more on the day of the show. Carry-in chairs won’t be permitted.

Death Cab for Cutie tickets will cost between $50 and $90.

Ziggy Marley tickets will range from $19 to $37. Carry-in chairs will be permitted in some areas.

