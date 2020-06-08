Drive-in film series will begin June 16 at Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Artpark is planning to show 20 films throughout the summer.

Projected on LED screens, Artpark will show the drive-in films on Tuesday and Thursday nights beginning June 16.

Tuesdays will feature films made for music fans as a nod to Artpark’s Tuesday in the Park concert series.

Films on Tuesdays will include music documentaries, concert films, biopics, and other music-related content.

The first two weeks of the series will feature The Band’s farewell concert, “The Last Waltz” on June 16 and the Rolling Stones concert film, “Shine a Light” on June 23.

As for Thursdays movies, Artpark says those will appeal to families and general audiences.

“Grease” will be shown on June 18 with “School of Rock” following on June 25.

Organizers say two screens will be positioned in parking lot D, the large lot nearest South 4th Street, accommodating up to 200 cars.

The other is a VIP screen set in the Painted Parking Lot accommodating up to 50 cars.

Tickets will be $25 per car, which includes $8 admission and a $17 concession credit.

Cars will be parked six feet apart, and tickets will be sold in advance only.

Artpark says more films will be announced.

To purchase tickets online, click here, or call 716-754-4375 to purchase by phone Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

