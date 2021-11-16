Earth, Wind & Fire rescheduled for July 31 at Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — People won’t just be dancing in September when Earth, Wind & Fire comes to Lewiston next year.
The group’s Artpark show has been rescheduled for July 31, 2022. Tickets for the originally planned 2020 and 2021 shows will be honored at this performance.
Tickets are on sale, and can be purchased at this site. Prices are as follows:
- Front of stage and reserved seating – $77
- General admission bowl – $37
- General admission lawn – $19
These prices will go up by $5 starting July 25.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.