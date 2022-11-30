LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire in Lewiston has temporarily closed off part of Center Street between 7th and 8th streets.
The fire appears to have started at a business down the street from the Lewiston Opera Hall, but it’s not clear what led to it.
The road closure began shortly before 6:30 a.m. It’s not clear how long it will remain shut down.
News 4 will provide more information on this and any details on the fire when that information becomes available.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.