Fitz and the Tantrums to play Tuesday in the Park in July

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fitz and the Tantrums will perform at Artpark on July 6 at 7 p.m. as part of its Tuesday in the Park series presented by M&T Bank.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Front of stage tickets will be $45, general admission bowl seats are $35, and general admission lawn seats are $19, with carry-in chairs permitted.

Artpark says prices include facility fee, and additional fees apply for online orders. All prices increase by $5 starting Sunday, July 4.

Tickets will be sold in groups of four until further notice, and the Artpark box office remains closed for in-person purchases. You can purchase tickets online only here.

As local health COVID guidelines may change, Artpark says it may shift seating configurations and increase capacity.

For current guidelines and procedures, click here.