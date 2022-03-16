LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flogging Molly and The Interrupters are coming to Artpark this summer.

Performing on Saturday, July 2, the bands will also be joined by The Skints and Tiger Army.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. They’ll cost $47 in advance and $52 on the day of the show. To get them, either use Ticketmaster or go to the Artpark Box Office on a Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Carry-in chairs won’t be permitted at this concert, which starts at 6 p.m.