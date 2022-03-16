LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flogging Molly and The Interrupters are coming to Artpark this summer.
Performing on Saturday, July 2, the bands will also be joined by The Skints and Tiger Army.
Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. They’ll cost $47 in advance and $52 on the day of the show. To get them, either use Ticketmaster or go to the Artpark Box Office on a Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Carry-in chairs won’t be permitted at this concert, which starts at 6 p.m.
Latest Posts
- Starbucks CEO retiring; former leader coming back
- Legal marijuana sales in NY by end of 2022? State officials say it’s possible
- Herschel Walker asks ‘Why are there still apes?’ in discussion about evolution
- Watch Live: Biden to announce millions more in aid to Ukraine
- NCAA coach saved the day for Buffalo man’s 2020 wedding
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.