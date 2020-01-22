Former Lewiston police officer gets interim probation after attempted unlawful surveillance

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Lewiston police officer has been sentenced to one year of interim probation.

Alexander Ruckh, 32, was charged in late 2018 after officials say he placed surveillance equipment in a women’s locker room.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted unlawful surveillance.

Authorities say the surveillance equipment was placed in 2017, but it’s not clear where. The Niagara County District Attorney’s office says he tried to record a personal acquaintance.

After his arrest, he had been suspended without pay and later resigned as part of a plea deal.

Since Ruckh is on interim probation, and must obey certain stipulations, he will return for sentencing in one year.