LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The most powerful figure in New York State education is planning a visit to Western New York this Wednesday.

The Lewiston-Porter Central School District will welcome NYS Commissioner of Education Dr. Betty Rosa, starting with an assembly in the high school auditorium at 10 a.m. Following this, Dr. Rosa will visit the middle school.

Dr. Rosa’s visit pertains to anti-bullying initiatives begun by the district, including those for relationship building, school orientation and repairing harm.

Prior to serving as Commissioner of Education, Dr. Rosa was Chancellor of the Board of Regents. She holds a doctorate from Harvard University.