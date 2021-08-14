Hundreds of people take to the Lewiston Art Festival

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people took to Center Street in Lewiston for the village’s annual art festival Saturday. The work of more than 130 artists is on display this weekend.

The big “Chalk your Walk” competition is virtual this year and open to anyone in New York State.

News 4 spoke to one local artist who has been showing off his work at the festival for over three decades.

“I believe that Lewiston is a very special place and every time you talk to people from other areas and they find out what an amazing area it is. You have the international border you have history you have the arts, a lot of cultures and when people come to visit they always seem to enjoy it, said artist Paul Asklar.

The Lewiston Art Festival runs again Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.