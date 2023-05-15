LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers said they seized six purses in separate packaging bearing counterfeit logos at the Lewiston Bridge Port of Entry.

Photos shared by CBP show bags with fake Yves Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton logos. Altogether, the purses would have had an MSRP value of approximately $14,460 if they were authentic.

CBP said its officers inspected a number of parcels from the same shipper. Each parcel contained one purse.

“CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit, and ultimately destroy imported merchandise if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office or the United States Copyright Office and has subsequently been recorded with CBP through the e-Recordation program,” CBP said.

No arrests were announced by authorities.