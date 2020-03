LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–King Crimson will perform at Artpark this summer.

They’ll perform on the Mainstage Theater on July 1.

Tickets for indoor reserved seating start at $67 and go up to $125.

Special guests The Zappa Band will open the show at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., they’re available at tickets.com, artpark.net, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office.