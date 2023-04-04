LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lewiston Porter Central School District says it, and “approximately 50 other districts” in New York, received a generic bomb threat via email on Tuesday.

The threat was determined to not be credible.

“Unfortunately, there are individuals in our society who continue to send threatening messages to districts across the country,” the school district wrote on Twitter. “In situations like this we will always work with our law enforcement partners to analyze the threat and determine the appropriate level of response.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul took to Twitter to address what she described as “swatting threats.”

“These are hoaxes meant to cause panic,” Hochul wrote. “I want to reassure parents that their children are safe.”

The Governor says New York State is investigating these threats.