Lew-port students make a social media push to get high school sports back this school year

Student fans of Lewisont-Porter High School sports are getting anxious, they want high school sports back and they’re taking their message to Twitter.

On a fan page called the Lew-Port Green Machine the students posted photos of themselves holding signs reading “Wear a mask, so we can play sports.” The post is gaining some popularity.

“We bounced around some ideas, and we ended up coming up with this picture collage idea. So everyone will hold up a sign and there are eight words, wear a mask so we can play sports. I was “can,” said Ciaran Edwards Lew-Port Senior.

Gracie Auer is the Senior Class President at Lew-Port she’s also a soccer player.

“For me personally I am really excited for my senior soccer season so i really wanted to make sure that we got the message out and we’re able to have one,” said Auer.

Edwards says, people who don’t wear masks inspired them to make the post.

“You go to stores, you see crowded parties, people crowding into parks and stuff without wearing masks. They’re just slowing down the process of getting back to normal life,” Edwards said.

The lack of sports has put opportunities at risk for some students.

“I was supposed to have my summer wrestling season and spring wrestling season, so I missed all the off season tournaments and getting filmed for the colleges” Edwards said. “So, I find that the recruiting process is much more difficult this year especially.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Wednesday he’ll address the issue of high school sports soon.