Lewiston GardenFest happening this weekend

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lewiston GardenFest is taking place in the village, this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds from the annual event go right back into the soil of the community.

It’s the first event taking place in the Village of Lewiston since the start of the pandemic. Crews are putting the final touches on historic Center Street where GardenFest is taking place.

“The community is just very gardening oriented,” said event chair, Judy Talarico. “It’s a very walkable village. You’ll always see people walking with their dogs or children and it’s just a very picturesque community.”

60 vendors will line the street offering crafts, garden related items and food. The event is free to the public.

Its’ main attraction, is the Open Garden Walk. “Just pick up a map and you can browse our public and private gardens,” said Talarico. It features six public gardens and seven private gardens.

There are also plenty of fun activities to take part in. “Children and adults submit their unique, whimsical, container gardens, which are then on display throughout the festival,” said Talarico. “Then festival goers can vote for their favorite container garden.”

And you’ll leave with something to remember your experience. Children are able to paint rocks and create their own flowers. “It’s always kind of neat as your walking around the festival to see children walking around with these colorful tissue flowers that they’ve made throughout both days,” said Talarico.

