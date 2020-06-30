Lewiston man turns himself in after sex offense was reported at his home

Breaking News
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of Leander Patterson, 39, of Lewiston on two misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials tell us an investigation started earlier this month by the Criminal Investigation Bureau following a reported sex offense at Patterson’s home.

Patterson turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday with counsel and was held for arraignment.

According to officials, he’ll have a future court date in Lewiston Town Court.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

