LEWISTON, N.Y. — According to representatives from United Healthcare Workers East (1199SEIU), several probationary workers at Ascension Living’s Our Lady of Peace nursing home were issued disciplinary notices for participating in a one-day strike.

Notices were given to newly hired workers who were on probation, according to 1199SEIU, however the union said those workers are covered by federal law and had the legal right to participate in the strike. They also said Ascension Living threatened a five-day worker lockout just days before the strike, a threat that was “quickly rescinded” after the union filed charges.

The union also filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board Tuesday, alleging that the disciplinary actions taken by Ascension Living after the strike are a violation of workers’ rights under the law.

“They thought that we wouldn’t participate in the strike, they thought that we wouldn’t stand up for ourselves even though we were new,” Nina Calandrelli, a certified nurse assistant, said. “If you need me so bad, why would you write me up for participating in legal strike and standing up for myself?”

The strike was authorized in February, as over 150 caregivers represented by 1199SEIU have reportedly been working without a contract since Dec. 31. The union said that despite making “significant counter proposals” when both sides returned to bargaining on Monday, Ascension Living made no movement on starting rates of pay. Bargaining is scheduled to resume on March 28.

The union said many caregivers at the nursing home earn between $1 and $5 less per hour than workers at similar facilities in Western New York. They also acknowledged that the Catholic Church recognizes workers’ rights to strike, as Ascension Living is a subsidiary of the largest Catholic health system in the country.

Ascension Living could not be reached for comment. News 4 will update this story if we hear back.