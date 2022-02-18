Lewiston nursing home workers vote on potential strike over staffing issues

Our Lady of Peace workers held an informational picket earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of United Healthcare Workers East)

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nursing home workers of the Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace facility in Lewiston have voted unanimously to authorize a potential one-day strike, as they have been working without a contract since Dec. 31.

The workers’ previous contract was for 16 months, ending at the conclusion of 2021. The workers are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, which sent a release Friday evening.

According to the release, if no agreement is reached when both sides return to bargaining March 2, more than 150 healthcare workers will hold the strike outside the Lewiston facility following negotiations.

“We are striking to help our residents,” said Jacqulyn Vincent, a licensed practical nurse at the facility. “We need more staff and we can’t get more workers without decent wages and benefits.”

“When we don’t have enough staff, residents don’t get that extra attention that they need – they can feel neglected at times,” Krista Diez, another nurse, said. “Our resident’s mental health suffers if they don’t have that extra face to face time with us. They need human interaction, and we can’t provide that if there aren’t enough of us.”

According to the union’s vice president, United Healthcare Workers East is doing everything it can to avoid a strike, but does not want to ignore the staffing issues at Our Lady of Peace or the fact that Ascension Living has closed down three units.

Earlier this month, dozens of workers reportedly participated in an informational picket to call attention to St. Louis-based Ascension Living’s lack of competitive wages. Workers believe that securing competitive wages will help to recruit and retain caregivers at the Lewiston facility.

News 4 reached out to Ascension Living for comment, but has not heard back.