Lewiston Police able to notify family of dirt bike driver sent to hospital after crash

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lewiston Police have identified the driver of a dirt bike involved in a crash on Creek Road Thursday.

Police were originally attempting to make contact with their family after the driver was sent to the hospital. Officials say they have since notified the driver’s relatives.

According to police, the incident happened around 4 p.m.

Here’s the original post from police below:

