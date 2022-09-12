LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A bicyclist is dead as the result of a hit-and-run in Lewiston.

Early Sunday morning, shortly before 2 a.m., Lewiston police responded to Lewiston Road at Creek Road Extension after receiving a report of a bicyclist that was down in the roadway.

“Preliminary investigations have determined that the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle which then fled the scene heading south on Lewiston Road,” Lewiston police wrote on Facebook.

The vehicle in question has since been located, but no arrests have been announced by police. Also, the victim’s name has not been shared.

Anyone with information on this crash can call Lewiston police at (716) 754-8477 or email msalada@lewpd.com.