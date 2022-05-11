LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lewiston police are looking for help finding a missing eight-year-old boy.

Logan Satires was last seen at his Aberdeen Road home just after 8 a.m. and is believed to have left on foot.

He’s four feet tall, and has blond hair and blue eyes. At the time he was last seen, Logan was wearing a gray t-shirt, bright yellow shorts and an orange backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Lewiston police at (716) 754-9334.