Lewiston police looking for missing trailer

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lewiston police are looking for help finding a stolen trailer.
It’s not clear when the trailer was stolen, but police provided photos of it on Facebook.
Anyone with information on where it could be can call Officer Comerford at (716) 754-8477.
