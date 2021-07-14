Lewiston police looking for missing trailer

Lewiston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photos from Lewiston Police Department Facebook page)

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lewiston police are looking for help finding a stolen trailer.

It’s not clear when the trailer was stolen, but police provided photos of it on Facebook.

Anyone with information on where it could be can call Officer Comerford at (716) 754-8477.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now