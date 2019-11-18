Lewiston police officer resigns as part of plea deal involving surveillance equipment in locker room

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lewiston police officer has resigned as part of a plea deal.

The Town of Lewiston Supervisor’s office confirmed the resignation of 32-year-old Alexander Ruckh.

Ruckh was charged late last year after officials say he placed surveillance equipment in a women’s locker room.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted unlawful surveillance.

Authorities say the surveillance equipment was placed in 2017, but it’s not clear where. The Niagara County District Attorney’s office says he tried to record a personal acquaintance.

After his arrest, he had been suspended without pay.