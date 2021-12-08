Lewiston police: Residents near Mt. Hope and Walmore asked to stay indoors due to active investigation

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents of the Tuscarora Reservation in the area of Mt. Hope and Walmore roads are being asked to stay inside as police investigate in the area.
This area is closed to traffic. It’s not clear what police are investigating, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
Because of the investigation, Tuscarora Indian Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday.
