No KKK assembly in Lewiston, as police respond to flyer circulating social media

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Images of a flyer circulating on social media stating KKK members will make an appearance at the Peach Festival this weekend in Lewiston have been investigated by police.

Police Chief Frank Previte said that the flyer is not believed to have been generated by the KKK, and no such rally will take place.

Police said the use of Academy Park is reserved for the Kiwanis Club.

According to a Peach Festival organizer, Lewiston Kiwanis president Marty Pauly was told by Town of Lewiston Police that the flyer was originally mailed from a Rochester postmark.

As to the origin of the flyers, police said it has been narrowed down to two isolated individuals. The flyer itself was referred to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office and found to be covered under the First Amendment.