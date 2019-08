LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– A vote in Lewiston this week could impact the future of the Peach Festival.

This week, the board will decide on where the festival will be held in 2020.

The Kiwanis want to keep it at Academy Park, but the mayor wants to move it to Artpark.

The debate centers around changes to Academy Park. Kiwanis says the mayor wants to make specific improvements that would make it difficult to hold the festival there.

The Village Board will vote on the proposal tomorrow night.