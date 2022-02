LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Valentine’s Day is a little more than a week away and the Bella Rose Winery in Lewiston is getting into the spirit.

The winery is holding a Galentine’s Day Bazaar this weekend. It starts at noon and goes until 5 p.m. there will be over 60 local artists selling locally made honey, jellies, spices, soaps and even custom candles.

Organizaers say this is all about supporting local businesses.

If you missed out today, the bazaar continues Saturday.