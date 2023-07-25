LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say they found a man accused of rape while he was crossing back into the United States from Canada.
On Monday, CBP says the 26-year-old American was returning from a camping trip via Lewiston when a primary inspection turned up an active warrant from Franklin County Court. The man, whose name was not provided by CBP, was wanted on five different criminal charges involving sex offenses against a minor, including first-degree rape.
The man was turned over to New York State police after the warrant was processed and confirmed.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.