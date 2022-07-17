LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lewiston Police were dispatched to a reported motorcycle crash just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash occurred on Saunders Settlement Road, near the intersection of Tuscarora Road. According to reporting patrols, the motorcycle was found on the side of Rt. 31 and the driver, a 27-year-old man, was unresponsive.

The man was taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was reportedly traveling west on Saunders Settlement Road when the motorcycle left the road and hit a mailbox.

Accident investigators from the LPD and the Niagara County Sheriff’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and an autopsy has been scheduled. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.