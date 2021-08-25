Man turns himself in following fatal crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been charged with manslaughter, DWAI and aggravated unlicensed operation following a fatal single-car crash that happened this past June.
Lewiston police say Patrick Pardee, 29, turned himself in on Wednesday morning. According to police, he was the driver in the crash that killed 32-year-old Youngstown resident Matthew Maines.
Maines was killed when the vehicle police say Pardee was driving crashed on Lewiston Road near Riverdale Cemetery.
MORE | Youngstown man dead following crash on Lewiston Road
Authorities say Pardee was under the influence of a combination of drugs when the crash occurred. In addition to the charges mentioned above, Pardee was accused of failing to use the designated lane.
Pardee was taken to the Niagara County Jail prior to his arraignment.
Crime News
