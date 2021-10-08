Massachusetts woman caught trying to enter Canada with stolen gun

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Massachusetts woman was placed under arrest Thursday for attempting to enter Canada with a stolen gun.

New York State Police tell News 4, 23-year-old Alyssa Peckham of Falls River, MA, had a Walther P22 at the Lewiston/Queenston Bridge.

Officials say the gun was reported stolen on October 13 of last year in Grand Rapids, Michigan, by Michigan State Police.

Peckham is currently in the Niagara County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

She faces charges of criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a weapon.