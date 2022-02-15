Modest Mouse, Elvis Costello to perform at Artpark this summer

FILE – Elvis Costello poses for a portrait at The Redbury New York hotel in New York on Sept. 17, 2018. Costello’s new album, the coronavirus-era disc “The Boy Named If” was made in solitary style — four musicians, five if you count a backup singer on one song — all worked from their own homes. He says that conjures the image of a laid-back sound, but the new disc is an up-tempo, guitar-based selection of crankin’ rock songs (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP, File)

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Artpark has added another two big concerts to this year’s schedule.

On May 27, Modest Mouse fans can go see them, along with special guests The Cribs. Then later, on August 9, Elvis Costello & The Imposters will be at the Lewiston venue. That concert will feature special guest Nicole Atkins.

Tickets for these shows, which start at 7 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. To get them, either go to Ticketmaster, or the Artpark box office this Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets for the Modest Mouse concert will be $49.50 in advance and $55 on the day of the show. Carry-in chairs won’t be permitted.

Tickets for the Elvis Costello show will range from $19 to $67, and prices will go up by $5 during the week of the show. Carry-in chairs will be permitted in certain areas.

Artpark’s concert schedule for this year also includes names like Jack White; Earth, Wind & Fire; Barenaked Ladies and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

MORE | See the full schedule here.