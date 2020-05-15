Mount Saint Mary’s new “Gifts of Cheer” initiative helping comfort patients and their families

1  of  3
Lewiston

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital is implementing a new program to help comfort patients and their friends and families who can’t visit right now.

The hospital is starting its “Gifts of Cheer” initiative after a request from the friend of a patient in the hospital.

The friend asked if there was a way to give the patient something that would let them know they weren’t alone during their time at the hospital.

The hospital responded with this program and bought gifts for all admitted patients.

They’ve also provided iPads for patients to use during their hospital stay so they can communicate with friends and family easier.

